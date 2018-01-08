Bandhs aren’t solutions to problems

Bandhs do not lead us anywhere. It is the common man who suffers ultimately. If our politicians really cared about the welfare of the common man, then they would not organise bandhs which results in huge losses to the country, which is already going through an economic crisis. They should carry out some other means of protests like burying themselves in the sand with only their heads above the sand or sit in some pond and remain there like that till the government agrees to their demands. Those politicians supporting bandhs or hartals should be arrested and a heavy fine must be imposed on them. When bandhs or hartals take place and the daily wage earners do not report for work, they do not get paid for the day. I hope our politicians understand the hardships faced by the common man on the day of a bandh after reading this.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)