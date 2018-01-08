Bandhs are political hooliganism

Shiv Sena forcibly asked shops and business establishments to shut down for protesting against the murder of Shiv Sena leader and former corporator Ashok Sawant in Kandivali. How can Sena hold city at ransom by asking shops to close for a day? Sena which is an alliance partner of the BJP ruled government is indulging in cheap political gimmick to derive mileage out of this issue. Since Mumbai had already observed bandh on January 3, was it necessary to ask shops to shut down which has created huge hardships to Mumbaikars? Business establishments already had to incur heavy losses due to the Maharashtra bandh and Monday’s closure will only affect their businesses further.

Mumbaikars had to bear the brunt of shop closure as many of them were unable to purchase essential commodities like food grains and vegetables. Even office goers had to face hardships as they were finding it difficult to have lunch, as hotels too remained closed for the day. Shopkeepers criticised Sena’s move to forcibly shut shops in the city and said that the party could instead have held peaceful demonstrations. Opposition parties attacked the government for its failure to maintain law and order in the city. According to them, Sena should remain sensitive towards the interests of trading community as they are incurring severe losses due to shut down of commercial establishments.