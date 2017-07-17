Banks must improve their services

Since banks are not open on all Saturdays they must work two hours extra on all days to allow people to do their transactions. A bank account holder must be allowed to keep a very low balance in his account and must not be arrested if he fails to do so because this is undemocratic. Any person must be allowed to exchange a torn note at any bank even if he does not have an account in the bank as this is a basic and very essential service which banks are duty bound to provide. If they refuse to provide this service a compliant must be filed against them till this service is made available to one and all. International travellers cheques must be stopped as they cannot be encashed when one goes on a holiday abroad.

Plastic notes must be used to replace paper notes as they are non-destructable, non-fadable. Water-proof and small denominations of coins like the Re 1 and Rs 2 coin must be designed differently to make them recognisable at all time especially at night. An efficient and unbiased PRO whose training is updated once a month every year together with finishing courses and etiquette courses must be appointed by banks to resolve customer’s complaints. So why not make banking a happy experience for one and all.

Peter Castellino

