Begging should be eradicated from our country

There has been a sharp rise in the number of beggars in our country. The pity is that most of them are physically fit but begging has become their profession. Some of them might be involved in other offences too. Some of the beggars suffer from highly infectious diseases such as leprosy, tuberculosis and AIDS. A large number of them are mostly children under the age of 10 years. But it hurts to mention that child begging is increasing day by day. Undoubtedly, if you really want to help someone, look around your family and neighbourhood and you will certainly find someone who deserves your help rather than the professional roadside beggars.

Beggars are seen on roads, at traffic signals, parks and picnic spots, outside temples, churches, gurudwaras and mosques and even at college and university gates. Some beggars may really be in need, but they are a very few.

I believe that all type of begging should be abolished by law. Able-bodied beggars should be employed on fixed wages in factories or work in the houses of people doing odd jobs like ironing the clothes, mopping the floor, watering the plants, washing clothes, scrubbing utensils or taking the children to school. For others, orphanages should be opened where they could be fed and clothed at the government’s expense. The beggars who suffer from infectious diseases should not be allowed to spread it by moving about in streets or lying uncared for on the roads. They must be sent to hospitals for treatment.

A large number of people are living under the poverty line but a street beggar earns much more than what a normal person does. Their whole families are involved in begging. They have made it their profession. Some beggars operate through a group or mafia. Others are kidnapped and forcibly made to beg. Their legs are broken or they are made blind so that people may have pity on them. These mafias or kidnappers train the beggars, especially child beggars who come from backward areas of the country so well that people really feel sorry for them. They have to handover all their earnings to the mafia or the kidnapper who keeps a large portion of it and leaves a minimum amount for these children. Most of them are even deprived of food and clothing and they have to make do with the little money they receive for their food and clothing. When they don’t earn money they have to go hungry.

As begging starts with poverty and unemployment, the government must address the issue through education and implementation of laws. It should ensure the social protection system for the poor who are engaged in begging.

Most beggars fake injuries and pretend that they’re desperate to invoke sympathy and get money; or they disguise themselves as sadhus and offer blessings in the name of religion. Because of some bogus beggars, their genuine counterparts do not get the sympathy they really need.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)