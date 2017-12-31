Best of Bollywood – Flashback 2017

Most Successful New Unconventional Face

With a bright nomination in Oscars with Newton, Rajkumar Rao proved to become director’s fav in 2017. Unlike typical heros, without special physical features, his journey was sparkling bring with his debut in a web series ‘Bose: Dead/Alive’ and Bareilly Ki Barfi. Next year we’ll see him in ’Omerta’ and ‘Fanney Khan’.

IMDB’s Best Indian Films of The Year

1 – Vikram Vedha

Plot: Loosely based on the tale of King Vikramaditya and the Vetaal, Vikram Vedha stars Madhavan as the protagonist Vikram and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and the eternal thorn in Vikram’s side, Vedhaa.

2 – Baahubali: The Conclusion

Plot: The larger-than-life film gave us all the answers to the questions posed by its prequel, Baahubali: The Beginning – including the answer to why Kattapa killed Baahubali! This film was also one of the most talked about topics on Twitter in 2017, figuring in the micro-blogging site’s Most Influential Moments of the Year list.

3 – Arjun Reddy

A non-conformist and so is the film that presents his story like a biopic. It’s a boy-meets-girl story. The boy is brilliant in academics and later, a sure-footed surgeon. But he’s deeply problematic and has anger management issues.

4 – Secret Superstar

5 – Hindi Medium

6 – The Ghazi Attack

7 – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Big-Buzz in B-Town

Virushka wedding

Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma sealed their relationship with a super-exclusive and ultra-expensive wedding in Italy.

Kangana vs Hrithik

The Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan controversy was reignited this year as Kangana took various pot-shots at her alleged ex in various public forums. He also shot video with AIB to slam Hrithik. He too broke his silence, and appeared to give multiple exclusive interviews. Though, we clearly haven’t heard the end of the ugly battle yet, but they have certainly made 2017 rather controversial for Bollywood.

Padmavati Controversy: Myth vs Reality

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus has been trapped in controversy for its alleged dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji played by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh respectively. Reportedly, Shri Rajput Karni Sena had also broken the film’s set twice. Unfortunately, the film got postponed and the makers are still waiting for the approval from CBFC.

Sonu Nigam on ‘Azaan’

Showing his disappointment over Muslim’s daily prayers Azaan played on loudspeakers, Sonu had posted series of tweet. However, his comment had become a religious subject and Muslim community asked Sonu to shave off his head and guess what, Sonu did it!