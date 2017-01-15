BEST bus gutted in fire; none hurt

A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus was gutted in a fire, triggered by a blast in the engine, at Chakala in suburban Andheri, an official said.

None of the bus passengers were injured in the incident.

“The incident took place around 1.50 pm, when the municipal bus (route number -396) was going to Andheri from Mulund Bus Depot. Near Chakala Church, the bus driver heard some sound from the bus engine,” the official said.

The driver stopped the bus and got down to find what was happening. He also asked the commuters to get down from the vehicle, they said.

“Immediately after commuters got down, there was a short circuit in the engine which triggered a blast, which led to the fire,” the official said adding that the CNG-run bus was completely gutted in fire in a few minutes, but there were no any casualties.