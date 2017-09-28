Beyonce’s get well soon present for Lady Gaga

Pop diva Beyonce sent a hoodie from her Ivy Park clothing line to Lady Gaga as a get well soon gift.

Gaga shared a picture of herself on Instagram, cuddled up in the hoodie.

The singer revealed she was not having a great day health-wise and found comfort in the sweatshirt from her “honey B”.

She wrote in the caption, “Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be with the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths.”

“Feel so lucky to have so much love,” she added.

Gaga, 31, also shared a picture of flowers she received from Beyonce, thanking her for being a source of inspiration to her in her early days as an artiste.