Bhai’s signature scarf returns in Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan is back from IIFA and has already started filming action sequences for Tiger Zinda Hai. Ek Tha Tiger’s second instalment Tiger Zinda Hai is being shot in Morocco, and Bhai’s fans are already already posting on-set pictures on social meda. In one such instance, a fan posted these images of Salman Khan from the sets and the actor is back to wearing that chequered scarf which he flaunted in Ek Tha Tiger as well. Well, he sure can still pull it off.

While talking to DNA, Salman Khan had revealed the itinerary of their shoot there. He had said, “We are going to Morocco for about 15 days and after that, we finish the film with a 40-day Abu Dhabi schedule.”