Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ officially gets renamed ‘Padmaavat’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Padmavati’ has finally been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and as per the modifications that were recemmended by the board, the producers have officially changed the title of the Ranveer-Deepika starrer to ‘Padmaavat’.

CBFC recommended five modifications in the flick to avoid more controversy, the change of the movie-title being one of them.

Apart from this, changes have been ordered in the song ‘Ghoomar’ to make the depiction ‘befitting’ the character being portrayed. The other big modification was to change the incorrect or misleading references to historical places.

This is not the first time a movie’s title has been a figure of controversy. In 2015, ‘Udta Punjab’ got into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and had to approach the Appellate Tribunal to get the movie to release with Punjab still in its name.

‘Padmavati’, now renamed as ‘Padmavat’, was earlier scheduled to release on December 1, 2017, but continuous protests and CBFC fiasco forced the makers to shift the date.

The movie features Deepika Padukone in the title role as Rani Padmavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.