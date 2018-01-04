Bhima-Koregaon — Bhimrao’s followers have spoiled his image

In response to the Bhima-Koregaon undesired violent mishap, the revengeful agitation in entire Maharashtra, including Mumbai must not have pleased the all time nonviolence lover late Dr B R Ambedkar at all. His peace loving soul must have hit his forehead so many times and cried a lot in the heaven. His so called ‘followers’ have spoiled his worldwide image as a neat and clean gentleman always loving peace and nonviolence. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was a sensible, understanding, extremely sober and patriotic law maker. But ironically, his so called ‘followers’ broke all the laws of the nation on January 3. The all time vote bank greedy Congress and the alike other political parties including CPI (M) poured petrol of hatred in this fire of violence. How bad! How sad! All the highly active culprits of damaging the private and public properties deserve the most deterrent punishment. So that nobody will ever dare to take law in his/her hand anytime in future.

