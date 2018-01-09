Big B shares awwdorable photos with daughter Shweta

The whole nation knows that Amitabh Bachchan is a doting family member and never shies away in telling them that they are the best thing to happen in his life.

The 75-year-old-actor, who is quite active on social media and shares some beautiful pictures of him and his family, shared an endearing picture of himself with daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan.

The ‘PINK’ star captioned the image, “Daughters are the best.”



In the photos, we can see the Shahanshah of Bollywood and his daughter stepping out of Jalsa to wave to his fans.

He also wrote about the photos on his blog. The actor wrote, “When the daughter takes an interest in your actions on a Sunday at the gates of Jalsa, it fills one with pride and affection. A gentle coaxing to come up to the podium and greet along with me and her reluctance but the smile of pride in her Father is what all Father’s wish and pray and love the most. That is sufficient attention for a lifetime. Daughters do this. They shall ever be those special ones ever!!”

This is not the first time the megastar has shared some of the most adorable photos of him and his family members. Last month, the veteran posted an image of Jaya Bachchan with daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli.

Apart from the beautiful click, it was the endearing caption written along with it, which brought attention to the photo.

He captioned the snap, “Mother, daughter, granddaughter. DAUGHTERS ARE THE BEST!!!”

On the work front, Amitabh will be next seen in ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ alongside Aamir Khan and ‘102 Not Out’ alongside Rishi Kapoor.