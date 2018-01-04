Big news for region

Trump’s decision of withholding $225 million in aid to Pakistan came as a good news for all countries affected by Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorism, particularly, for India, which has left no stone unturned to draw global attention to the devious role played by the Pakistan Army and terrorist groups active in the region. Now India’s efforts have got a big boost from Trump. To be broadminded, indeed Pakistan has been a safe shelter for terrorists. While receiving billions of dollars from the US just to cooperate in fighting against terrorism, Pakistan did nothing in this regard. Instead, it gave freedom to terrorists such as Hafiz Saeed to walk freely.

Asif Iqbal Qasmi

