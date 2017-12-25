Billboard 200 Chart: Eminems at No. 1 with ‘Revival’

Seems like Eminem’s Chirtsmas is going to be yet more colourful as the American rapper earned his eighth straight no. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

According to the Hollywood reporter, his latest studio release, ‘Revival’, opens atop the tally.

With this, he achieved eight consecutive chart entries that debuted at no. 1.

‘Revival’ was released on December 5.

For the unversed, the Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption, which includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

With his eighth no. 1, Eminem is now tied with Kenny Chesney, Madonna and U2 for the sixth-most leaders in the history of the chart.

Ahead of them are The Beatles (with 19), JAY-Z (14), Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streis and (each with 11), Elvis Presley (10), and Garth Brooks and The Rolling Stones (both with nine).