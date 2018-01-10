Birla White enhances its products range through research and innovation

Birla White has added new range of products like Terrazzo Flooring, Pointing (With Stone and Glazed Tiles), Mosaic Tiles, Decorative Plasters, Textura, etc. These products are being directly sold to customers via retail shops in India.

Through continuous research and innovation, Birla White has come up with several end-to-end solutions and products. Birla White has a state of the art R&D center at Kharia where it has enhanced its products range from being just a white cement supplier to end-to-end solutions provider offering brands such as Birla White Wall Care Putty, Textura, Level Plast, GRC (Glass Reinforced Concrete) Brands.

‘‘Birla White has moved up the value chain and currently we are offering a wide range of value added products in addition to white cement and wall care putty. says Anurag Angrish, Joint executive president, marketing, Birla White.

Birla White has pioneered the creation of an entirely new category of Wall Care Putty in India as a substitute to the expensive Acrylic Putty and inferior quality traditional product -Laambi. The company has also created water, algae and fungi resistant, high adhesive strength products that resists weathering effects and offer durability to fulfill consumers’ desires to enhance consumer experience.

Birla White boasts of the best in category products in white cement with superior whiteness and higher coverage. With intensive research they have added technical sophistication through Extra HP Polymers which enhance the water resistance property and adhesive strength for wall care putty.