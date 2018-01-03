Birthday celebration turns into lamentation

It was really horrific and distressful to know while reading your esteemed daily front page (Yet another fire mishap, no lessons learnt, December 30) that a birthday celebration turned into lamentation at a trendy rooftop pub in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills complex. The massive fire that claimed at least 14 lives, occurred because the civic authorities have turned a blind eye to construction irregularities and violation of fire safety norms in the compound. I was shocked over the sluggish response of the fire service as it took 45 minutes to an hour to reach the spot. It was criminal delay which caused the death of birthday girl and others as well. I demand the State Government to take strong and strict action against erring officials immediately. I extend my heartfelt prayers to the injured and the families of deceased. I pray that those injured recover quickly.

Md Rustam Parwez

