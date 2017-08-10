BJP in different mould

Unlike Congress party not pressing its party men as a part of parliament, BJP is dealing sternly with its MPs to attend the house and sought written explanation for their long absence. BJP president Amit Shah cracks a whip and taunted on absentee legislators in his own way and sought explanation. Thirteen BJP MPs were absent when the House was taking up a Constitutional amendment bill and that infuriated Shah to take quick action. In all 31 NDA MPs including 31 BJP members were absent when the house was taking up a bill this despite the fact that parliamentary party office sending six reminders to its MPs. This is different from what UPA Government was following about Parliamentary democracy in the past. Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and yesteryear’s Bollywood star Rekha were rarely attending the house and the ruling Congress party was not much interested as they were having sufficient numbers in their kitty to pass bills. Now with changing situation and the ruling BJP bent upon bringing more bills to the floor of the house it is a different proposition and hence strict strictures were passed to make the members present in the house on a regular basis to get the much needed numbers.

Nickil Maniam

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)