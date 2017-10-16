BJP getting intolerant to criticism on social media: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena accused its ally BJP of getting “intolerant” towards criticism on social media, saying it was this platform that greatly helped the saffron party win elections.

The government should introspect and correct itself where it has erred, rather than showing intolerance towards criticism, the Sena said.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said, “The BJP government’s stand is that the Prime Minister, the President and the Chief Ministers should not be insulted and that people should be patient.”

“However, where did this call for patience and good manners disappear when Manmohan Singh was time and again made fun of when he was the Prime Minister?” it asked.

The editorial said the BJP’s situation is such that “it is getting bogged down in a pit it dug for somebody else”.

“The social media, which it used for running down the opposition, has now begun to unmask the BJP,” the Sena said.

“The government gets intolerant when it is ridiculed by the youth when its promises turned out to be false after coming to power. The prime minister should declare if there is no freedom to air one’s views about the government or the BJP,” it said.