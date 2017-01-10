BJP holds ‘Chunavi Chaupal’ too woo North Indian voters

Buoyed by victory in elections to the municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats, BJP leaders in the city unit have launched an exercise to woo North Indians by holding the series of ‘Chunavi Chaupal’ wherein they are apprising North Indian voters about the various initiatives taken by the Devendra Fadnavis led government.

Local leaders at ward levels have shown great synergy in organising such chaupals and response from North Indian voters to this series of ‘Chunavi Chaupal’ has been overwhelming, said Amarjeet Mishra, General Secretary of the city unit of BJP, a key functionary of the ‘Chaupal’.

‘Chaupal’ is a popular concept in Northern India where in people gather in an open community space and hold deliberations on regular issues.

“We are apprising the North Indian voters about the various initiatives taken by CM Devendra Fadnavis. We are telling them about the infrastructural and developmental works done by him and also the various programmes attended by Fadnavisji which were organised for the sake of North Indians,” Mishra said.

Mishra runs several social and cultural organisations such as Abhiyan, Kamal Deep Foundation etc in the city.

“Whenever we called Chief Minister, be it at Bati-Chokha programme, Kajari or Chhath Puja or celebrating Uttar Foundation Day in the city, Fadnavisji was kind enough not only to grace the occasion but also he reached out to North Indians residents and spoke to them,” he said.

North Indian voters have a sizeable population in the metropolis and all parties have been eyeing this vote bank.

The announcement of elections to 11 civic bodies including Sena-BJP ruled BMC is likely to be made very soon.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is personally supervising all the meetings related to the infrastructural projects under these municipal bodies.

The current term of Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Ulhasnagar, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Akola, Solapur, Amravati, Nagpur civic bodies will end by March 2017.

Last time in 2012, BMC elections were held on February 16 and the new House was formed on March 8.