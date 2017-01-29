BJP leader from Badlapur attacked by unidentified men

BJP leader and vice-president of Kulgaon-Badlapur Nagarpalika in the district, Sharad Teli, was attacked by unidentified persons in Badlapur on Saturday late night, police said on Sunday.

An offence under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered with Badlapur police late last night, police said.

According to Teli’s complaint, he attended a Satyanarayan Pooja and was coming out of the venue when some unidentified persons tried to hit him on his head from behind.

He ducked the attack but injured his neck and has been hospitalised, said police.

The motive behind the attack and details of the accused are still not known. Teli is also a real estate developer, police said.