BJP MP Kirron Kher stirs controversy, holds Chandigarh victim responsible for rape

Chandigarh’s BJP MP Kirron Kher on Wednesday stirred a controversy by giving unsolicited advice to a 22-year-old woman who was gang raped earlier this month by an auto-rickshaw driver and his two accomplices.

While speaking to reporters in her home constituency Chandigarh, the BJP MP said, “The victim should have not boarded the auto rickshaw when she saw three men sitting in it.”

Kher’s statement didn’t go down well with the Opposition and other sections of the society. The Congress party accused the ruling party MP of taking a “serious issue” of women safety, lightly.

“I am amazed how she gave such a statement; it seems like a light take on a serious matter. She instead needed to tell how she is going to make Chandigarh a safer place for women,” Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal said.

As per details available of the incident, the woman had come to Chandigarh’s Sector 37 to attend a stenography class for the first time. She boarded the auto to return to her paying guest accommodation in Mohali.

She was gang-raped by the three men and left alone in Sector 53 after the heinous act. The police were informed after some passersby spotted her.

The Chandigarh police have arrested all the three accused including the driver of the auto-rickshaw.