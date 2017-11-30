BJP sounds Gujarat poll bugle

With the Gujarat assembly polls just round the corner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned to woo voters. The entire BJP unit is campaigning for the party in Maharashtra. Since there is sizeable number of Gujarati population in Mumbai and other areas of the state, BJP is keen to connect with them ahead of polls. Many party workers are involved in door to door campaigning activities for the party and distributing party pamphlets. The social media department of the party too is involved in promoting the work done by BJP for the past three years. Since youths are glued to social media BJP is effectively using this medium to connect with them. The BJP’s Mumbai team has been asked to use the missed-call initiative to reach out to voters.

The Gujarat assembly polls is an acid test for BJP and its verdict will have a bearing on the outcome of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Already Gujarati businessmen are unhappy with the Modi government’s demonetisation and haste implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST) act. To appease traders BJP had to reduce GST rates of several commodities. BJP has also deployed several party activists in Gujarat to attract voters. The Maharashtra unit would be sending more than 300 leaders including ministers for election management and campaigning for the party in Gujarat.