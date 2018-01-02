BJP is still popular

What is said and done, the Gujarat election results opened up the Pandora’s Box about the popularity of the saffron party. Having lost 16 seats to the number of exit poll result reveals, BJP did a post mortem and in the final analysis it was reliably learned that there was 1.2 per cent rise in the vote share reflected BJPs popularity. In Godhra also BJP managed to scrap through and in a close contest and when NOTA was exercised in most constituencies it was understandable that the party did make a comeback in the last phase. Modi as the chief in this victory, made a calculated victory and upset the hopes of Congress coming back to power after 22 years. It was an eye opener and Modi will work wonders and make amends for the losses in the parliamentary election in 2019 and bring back the past glory.

Abhishek Ramaswamy

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)