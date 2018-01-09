Blaming politicians is not a solution

We generally tend to blame politics and the politicians for all our problems, as if the rest of the people and professions in the country are functioning just fine and dandy. Politicians are not aliens from the Mars or other planets. They belong to the very society like everyone else does. Their “actions” represent a version of the collective nature of our society. Maybe we are too proud to admit it, but it is undeniable truth.

Md Rustam Parwez

