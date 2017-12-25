Blown away by reactions to ‘Jumanji’, says Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson says he is overwhelmed by the audiences’ reaction to his latest release, “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle”.

The 45-year-old actor said he is grateful to the people for showering their love on the film, making the occasion even special with Christmas festivities around.

“Grateful and blown away by your reactions after watching #JUMANJI. I wanted to make a fun Christmas movie for generations of families to enjoy around the world.

“I also wanted to make a movie for all the lovers out there… When the sun goes down, the sexy smoldering eyebrow goes up when you see the movie. Yup, nine months from now they’ll all be delivered… #JumanjiBabies. Enjoy the movie!” Johnson wrote alongside a video of himself.

In the clip, the professional wrestler-turned-actor thanked the people for making “Jumanji…” a “must-see movie”.

“The biggest weekend of 2017 is among us, we have Christmas weekend, we have ‘Jumanji’ weekend, Christmas and ‘Jumanji’ all wrapped up in one. I want to say guys thank you so so much…” Johnson said.