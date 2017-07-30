Body Shaming: Bhairavi Goswami took it too far with Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actresses really would do anything to be in the limelight. Recently Kriti Sanon shared a video of her dancing on the song, ‘Hawa Hawa’ from the film ‘Mubarakan’. She posted that video in support and promote the film and the video showed how fun Kriti can be.

KRK bring KRK shared the video by captioning it, “Ye Dekho Kiriti Bechari, Raabta Ke flop Hone Ke Baad, mentally disturb Ho Gayee hai!” and it’s perfectly normal because KRK. Nw taking the cue here, actress Bhairavi Goswami replied KK’s tweet by saying, “She is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress? No headlight, no bumper, Even college students look better” and we all know what this means.

It’s hard to imagine a woman would comment such things on another woman. Though body shaming is not new to Bollywood. But a fellow actress doing it is a little ‘deranged’. Bhairavi Goswami’s first movie role was in Sagar Bellary’s Bheja Fry, she voice-acted in the children’s hit animation film My Friend Ganesha 2. She was also seen in Mr. Bhatti on Chutti, starring Anupam Kher with Amitabh Bachchan doing a cameo – she played a glamorous girl there. Bhairavi shed her glamorous image to play a simple school teacher in Kachcha Limboo too.