BOLD! Iggy Azalea sizzles in red latex pants

Iggy Azalea delivered a sizzling performance at the Premios Juventud 2017, with a ‘latex’ twist.

The singer performed her newest hit ‘Switch’ and left little to the imagination while rocking some revealing red latex pants.

This was Iggy’s first ever performance at the Univision award show. She not only sang, but she also introduced Maluma’s performance reported E! Online.

The ‘Fancy’ rapper announced to her shocked (and enraged) fans on Snapchat that she’s collaborating with her arch enemy Azealia Banks.

The 27-year-old singer made a shocking reveal that Banks will be featured on her upcoming album Digital Distortion. Despite the long-time feud, the rappers have put the beef aside for the sake of music.

“Public service announcement. Azealia is going to be on DD. We are collaborating. Burn your wigs now or preserve them in your freezer for release day.”

Everyone was taken by surprise and many if Iggy’s loyal fans responded to her announcement with outrage, but the performer tried to spin the collab in a positive light, writing, “If you can’t understand my desire to turn YEARS worth of negativity into a positive interaction then that’s your loss my dear. peace!”

“I don’t expect you guys to understand why i would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope I die.” she added.

Further, in defence of her decision she said, “This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, I’m here for it.”

Nonetheless, she never failed to give a stunning performance.