Book on Rao’s tenure as Maharashtra Governor released

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis released a book, ‘In the Service of the People’, about Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao’s two years’ term in Maharashtra.

At a function at Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister presented the first copy of the book to former President Pratibha Patil in the presence of the Governor and other dignitaries.

Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, Speaker of Assembly Haribhau Bagade, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil were present.

The book, compiled by the Governor’s secretariat, highlights the important work done by Rao since taking charge as Governor in August 2014, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

It also chronicles, through photographs, the important functions attended by him and visits undertaken to different parts of the state.