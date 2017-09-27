Bright future of Indian Cricket

Kuldeep Yadav’s well deserved hat-trick had the Aussies on the mat as the Kangaroos registered their second defeat in as many games in the ongoing ODI series. ‘Chinaman’ is a dying art in international cricket today and Kuldeep Yadav is a rare breed who bowls this delivery with perfection and Australians were truly amused and confused with the wrong ones he bowled with consistency. The youngster has a bright future and would be a force to reckon with in Test matches and deserves to be a part of the Test squad as well.

Captain Kohli too played a skippers knock and his fighting 92 gave the bowlers the much needed cushion to skittle the opposition for a well-deserved win. Our bench strength is strong at the moment and players like Kuldeep, Chahal and their tribe have strengthened our bowling which actually wins matches for us. Established stars too would now have to be on their toes as they know their place in the side is not guaranteed and this should lift the level of the game which is good news for Indian cricket!

