Bring change with individual and collective action

Water pollution is a tremendous problem in today’s society. If there was a way to significantly reduce the amount of pollution, or perhaps eliminate it, it could have a notably positive effect on the environment. Water becomes polluted when some foreign substance is present in it. It degrades its quality and makes it unfit or harmful for use. This foreign substance is detrimental to the health of man, animals and plants. In other words, the quality of water changes and it becomes less suitable for drinking purposes, agricultural activities and for other purposes. Polluted water can cause various intestinal infections like cholera or dysentery or certain diseases like jaundice.

I request all the citizens of the country to take individual and collective action to protect water.

Md Rustam Parwez

