Bring white paper on demonetisation

Many months have passed since the historical decision of demonetisation. At the same time, the Modi Government too has completed three years. Still a few questions remain to be answered. The people stood staunchly with Modi inspite of having to bear discomfort during note ban. Even today despite some of the ATMs not working the people are supporting the government. Why does the government not respond to citizens’ needs inspite of the overwhelming support people are offering them? People stood patiently outside banks in lines day and night to convert and deposit their hard- earned money. In these crowded lines, no political leaders, industrialists, or administrative officers were seen. What happened to their (black) money? Some banks/officers have helped thugs in converting their black money to white, has this happened in the case of these people too? The government should bring white paper about effects of demonetisation. They should declare the amount of black money which has come back into the economy.

Rahul Lokhande

