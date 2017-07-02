BSE to hike transaction charges for equity trading from August 1

Top stock exchange BSE has decided to revise the transaction charges for trading in equities, with lower volumes attracting higher fees, from August 1.

The exchange has introduced a new slab-based structure for levy of transaction fees for securities traded under group A, B and other non-exclusive scrips.

BSE would charge transaction fees of Rs 1.5 per trade for trade volumes of up to one lakh. So far, volumes of up to 5 lakh attracted a fee of only Re 1 per trade.

Under the new slab structure, the transaction charges range from Rs 0.50 – 1.5 per trade.

BSE was levying transaction fees from Rs 1 per trade to as low as Rs 0.30 for different slabs, since April 1, 2017.

“…Trading members may note that with effect from August 1, 2017 only the slab wise rates for transaction charges on per trade basis for Group A, B and other non-exclusive scrips shall be revised,” BSE said in a notice.

The revised transaction charges come down with increase in number of monthly trade volumes.

Trading members of the BSE would now have to pay Rs 1.5 per trade for monthly trades between 0 – 1,00,000 and Rs 1.25 for 1,00,001 – 3,00,000 number of transactions.

Further, Re 1 per trade would be charged from the trading members for a monthly trade count of 3,00,001 – 5,00,000 while volumes between 5,00,001 – 20,00,000 would attract Rs 0.75 per trade as transaction fees.

Trading members would have to shell out Rs 0.50 for monthly trades exceeding 20 lakh.

BSE has classified equity scrips into categories such as Group A, B, T, among others, to provide a guidance to the investors.

Group A is the most tracked segment consisting of about 300 scrips, while Group B consists of more than 3,000 stocks.

The classification is based on several factors like market capitalisation, trading volumes and numbers, track records, profits, dividends, shareholding patterns and some qualitative aspects.