BSP Chief Mayawati resigns as Rajya Sabha MP for not allowing her to speak

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday resigned as Rajya Sabha MP as she was not allowed to speak on Dalits and other weaker sections being targeted in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, outside Parliament, Mayawati said, “When I tried speaking about the weaker sections today in the Rajya Sabha, I was not allowed to speak. Why? It’s a shame. If I am not allowed to speak on Dalits being targeted, then I will resign from the Rajya Sabha.”

Mayawati, whose term in the Upper House is till April next year, argued with Kurien saying how can she be prevented from raising the issue about her ‘samaj’ (community) and the Dalits. “I have not finished. You cannot do this.”

“I have no moral right to be in the House if I am not allowed to put across my views on atrocities being committed against Dalits,” she said.

Kurien said she can only call for a discussion after giving a notice under rule 267 that seeks adjournment of proceedings to take up an issue and not make a speech to initiate a discussion.

A discussion can begin only after the Chair, on the advise of the government, accepts the notice and agrees for a discussion.

Kurien rose from his seat in an attempt to calm her down but Mayawati refused to agree saying she has no right to be in the House if she cannot protect the rights of her community.

She added that the reason she has decided to quit is because her points are not being heard and she is not allowed to speak on important matters.

She raised the Saharanpur violence and criticised the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for its handling of the matter.

“Since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come to power, there have been atrocities on Dalits and minorities starting from Rohith Vemula in Hyderabad, then the Gau Rakshaks,” the BSP chief asserted.

After the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister walked out, the Opposition raised slogans and forced an adjournment of proceedings.