Build smoking rooms for smokers

People smoke for various reasons like it being a fashion to smoke or just to what it feels to smoke but although smoking is dangerous for health imposing a ban on smoking will make people take up this habit on the sly. So unless one has experienced it one does not know the full extent of the dangers of indulging in it. The government should mind its own business and not tell us what to do and hookah parlours must be legalised. Tobacco in the past was used a form of currency and the benefits of smoking it in any form are its soothing effects and thus by banning smoking a black market for cigarettes and other related products will be created. For people who just cannot tolerate the sight of smokers the problem can be solved when smoking rooms are set up for them. Our politicians who are the biggest hypocrites must be filmed when they smoke in India or abroad as they have no right to ban smoking when they themselves practice it.

Peter Castellino

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)