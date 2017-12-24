Bullet train to see light at the end of the tunnel

The Indian Railways is expecting a sea change for Mumbai-Ahmedabad train and the underground tunnel is being made for the bullet train to pass through the initial corridor through the tunnel. The team of experts have arrived to overlook the prospect at a faster pace. Though there is no visibility on when the project will start, it is estimated that trains on this corridor run at a top speed of 320 km/h, reducing commute time between the two cities to less than two hours from the current seven. The Japanese government has offered a package proposal for the corridor, which involves technical, operation and maintenance (O&M), and financial assistance to the tune of 81 per cent of the project cost, which will be disbursed as a loan. The interest and other terms have not been finalised, a government statement said. The ambitious project requires 11 new tunnels, including one under the sea near Mumbai. It is expected to start at Bandra Kurla Complex, while the Ahmedabad point has not been decided. Bullet train is a dream come true for the business people in Mumbai and in Ahmedabad to speed up their business prospects.

