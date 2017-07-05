Byculla prison riots: Autopsy report reveals Manjula Shetye suffered head injuries

The detailed post-mortem report of Byculla jail inmate Manjula Shetye, who died after allegedly being assaulted by prison guards, has revealed that she suffered injuries on her head as well as body, dean of the state-run JJ Hospital, TP Lahane, said.

“The detailed post-mortem report of Manjula Shetye shows that she had head injuries apart from injuries on her body,” Lahane said.

Shetye (45) died at the JJ Hospital on June 23 after being allegedly beaten up by the Byculla jail officials and staff as she “failed” to account for two eggs and five loaves of bread, which were distributed by her to the inmates, police has said.

Police had registered a case of murder against the jail officials.

On Saturday, the crime branch of Mumbai Police arrested all the six accused — Manisha Pokharkar, Wasima Shaikh, Shital Shegokar, Surekha Gulve, Aarti Shingne and Bindu Naikade.

After Shetye ’s death, around 200 prisoners had launched a protest on June 24 for their demands, including allowing the media inside the Byculla jail premises.

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, was among the inmates who were booked by police for rioting and other offences after they staged a protest over Shette’s death.

Indrani had earlier lodged a complaint with Nagpada police alleging that she was beaten up by jail officials and threatened of sexual assault after the death of a convict sparked protest in the prison.

The complaint, which was accessed by the media today, also said that jail official Bindu Naikade, who was later arrested over the murder of Shette, was posted to guard her (Indrani) on June 24.

“On the morning of June 24, Naikade was posted to guard me,” Indrani said in the complaint.

The police had earlier said that Shette was allegedly tortured and a stick was inserted in her private parts.

However, Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar had last week said that a magisterial inquest ruled out any injury on Shette’s private parts though her autopsy suggested multiple injuries on the body.

The Women’s Commission has also said that it would form a three-member SIT in connection with Shette’s death. It will be chaired by a retired high court judge and it would comprise a retired senior police officer and a woman NGO member.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has taken over the probe into Shette’s death.