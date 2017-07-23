Campaign for Jerusalem begins after Palestine freezes contacts with Israel

After Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced freezing of Palestine’s contacts with Israel, the nation’s campaign for Jerusalem has effectively begun.

Sputnik quoted media reports stating that campaign for Jerusalem has effectively begun and will not stop until a Palestinian victory and the release of the holy sites from Israeli occupation.

Palestine’s ruling party Fatah praised the Palestinians, who protested in Jerusalem over metal detectors being installed by Israel at the entrances to the sacred Temple Mount compound.

Fatah even described Israel’s move of metal detectors installation as “racist”.

Abbas said that he would freeze all contacts with Israel until Jerusalem commits on canceling all the measures against Palestinian people in general and especially in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa mosque.

The Palestinian President has been in touch with Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Morocco, seeking their intervention in the Temple Mount conflict.

Earlier, Palestinian worshippers and Israeli Police clashed outside the Old City of Jerusalem amid tensions over the Israeli authorities’ decision to bar male worshippers under 50 from entering the area for Friday prayers.

Clashes erupted near al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City.

The unrest occurred outside Herod’s Gate as Israeli Police restricted younger men from entering the Old City of Jerusalem and Temple Mount, also known as the Noble Sanctuary, as tensions continue to rise over the installation of metal detectors outside the al Aqsa or Temple Mount compound for increasing security. The restrictions were imposed after a fatal shooting last week.