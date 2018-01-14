Can Congress bury the hatchet with NCP?

After its impressive performance in Gujarat assembly polls Congress is facing an uphill task to renew its alliance with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha and assembly polls. Both parties had failed to resolve the seat sharing issue prior to the 2014 assembly polls. NCP was in favour of equal seating sharing formula but Congress had rejected the proposal. At that time, the NCP also had demanded equal sharing of the tenure of chief minister’s post but Congress failed to pay heed towards it. As a result of this, NCP severed ties with Congress and contested the 2014 assembly polls singlehandedly. The decision to call of alliance resulted into a massive setback for both these parties as BJP-Shiv Sena emerged victorious.

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls is just an year and few months away, Congress and NCP will once again have to resolve the deadlock of seat sharing issue. Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan admitted that Congress is facing practical issues in renewing alliance with NCP. Chavan added that both the parties would have fared better and could have secured 35 per cent votes if they had contested assembly polls together. “Yes, difficulties are there. But both parties must remember they were in power for 15 years in the state and can work out an amicable solution,” he said.