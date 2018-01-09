Cannot celebrate homosexuality as it is a genetic flaw: Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy has termed homosexuality as a ‘genetic flaw’.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was responding to the Supreme Court’s decision of re-examining the constitutional validity of Section 377, a colonial-era law reinstated in 2013 that criminalises homosexuality.

“Out of the 165 countries of the world, which have independent sovereignty, 83 have criminalised homosexuality. That means half of the world.

The bottom-line is, homosexuality is a genetic flaw and we cannot celebrate it. We cannot treat it as equal to normal behaviour,” Swamy told ANI.

The apex court headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, on Monday, said it would reconsider Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. The matter will now be referred to a larger bench to re-examine the constitutional validity of the anti-gay law.

Earlier in 2009, the Delhi High Court had decriminalised homosexuality, but the order was later set aside by a Supreme Court bench in 2014.

The controversial Section 377 bans the sexual activities that are ‘against the order of nature’.