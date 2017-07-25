Captain Marvel’s timeline and villain revealed

Marvel announced Captain Marvel in DSCC 2017 recently and people can’t stop freaking out. We already know Brie Larson has been cast for the title role in Captain Marvel and the concept art of the film in SDCC 2017 too revealed a lot.

As per the new information, Captain Marvel will be set in mid-1990’s and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Sam Jackson will return as S.H.I.E.L.D. spy Nick Fury, but this time, “he will have two eyes” and we think he won’t be the director of S.H.I.E.L.D. already. Throughout the MCU fans have always seen Nick with his eye patch and nobody knows what happened to his eye. So, Captain Marvel may finally reveal this secret.

As per the villains are concerned, Captain Marvel will have the first big-screen appearance of the Skrulls, an alien race. It would be interesting to see Captain Marvel and Skrulls fight.

Captain Marvel will supposedly release in March 2019.