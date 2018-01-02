Carrie Underwood reveals she needed over 40 stitches after recent fall

Country star Carrie Underwood has said she ‘might look a bit different’ after getting more than 40 facial stitches following a fall on the steps of her home in November.

In a letter to her fan club members, the 34-year-old, as reported by E! Online, said, “Most of you know that I tripped and fell and broke my wrist in November. I’m still doing regular physical therapy for that, but all is coming along. There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up.”

“It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life. In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [my husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in. Now, here we are seven weeks later and, even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not quite looking the same,” she added.

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”

Underwood further said she is optimistic about what the New Year holds for her.

“I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way. And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.