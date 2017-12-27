Case must be filed against Aiyar

It refers to suspension of Mani Shankar Aiyar from Congress party subsequent to his using cast-remarks against Prime Minister. A person having public life for such long years cannot put baseless argument due to lack of knowledge in Hindi language.

Now apprehensions are being expressed that it may be a deliberate game-plan of BJP to plant such mischievous elements in Congress to defame the opposition party. Earlier such remarks of Mani Shankar Aiyar also had put Congress party on back foot. Not only Mani Shankar Aiyar, but several other leaders of Congress have also put the party in trouble by making observations like Hafiz Saheb, Laden etc. All such leaders are not so unaware that they do not know adverse effects of their irresponsible statements. To remove apprehensions of BJP planting such leaders in Congress, case should be lodged against Mani Shankar Aiyar for passing insulting remarks against the Prime Minister.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

