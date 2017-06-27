DOSSA’S CRIME MUCH ADVANCE THAN YAKUB MEMON

When Yakub Memon was awarded capital punishment why can’t Dossa and Khan be given death sentence as they have committed more harsh crime says the investigating agency.

The second hearing of the blast cases was held at TADA court. Last week, the court had convicted six persons including Mustafa Dossa and Feroz Khan. The prosecution informed the anti-terror court that death penalty continues to exist in civilised countries for such crimes. CBI said when a convict like Yakub Memon was awarded death sentence why can’t capital punishment be awarded to Dossa and Khan?

Special CBI counsel Deepak Salvi said, “While delivering the judgement the court has to consider two aspects namely 257 lives were lost and 713 persons were injured in the bomb blast incident. The statistics show how gruesome the crime was as many innocent people were killed. While deciding on the sentence, the court must take into account the role played by each convict. The court has to determine whether a particular convict is a mastermind, whether he could have prevented the blast from occurring.”

“Feroz Khan had purchased 1500 kilogramme of RDX for carrying out the blast. As a result of this, many lives were lost and properties were damaged in the city,” he added.

Conspirators had smuggled 1,500 kg of RDX which was enough to create massive destruction in the city.

“Five of the present accused was convicted for murder and conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and also under the TADA, the maximum punishment for which is death, Salvi said.

Dossa had played a major role in the 1993 serial blasts which is far more gruesome as compared to the crime committed by Memon.

“A meeting was held at Dossa’s residence in Dubai to plan about the Mumbai blasts. The manner in which the blasts were carried claimed several lives,” added Salvi.

“The crime was committed in “an extremely brutal, grotesque, diabolical, revolting and dastardly manner so as to instill intense and extreme fear and thereby terrorise people of this peaceful, democratic civilisation i.e. the Republic of India and the city of Mumbai, a city that has been reeling from it effects ever since”, he said

Feroz Khan has already pleaded before the Tada court against awarding him death sentence. He is willing to undergo life sentence. He has passed class XII but has not completed his graduation. Feroz presented certificates of courses competed by him which include Human Rights, Arabic and M.K. Gandhi. For proving his innocence Feroz had brought two witnesses in the court. However, court had imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him for wasting its time.