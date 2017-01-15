CBI files FIR in Rs 225 crore Air India software procurement ‘scam’

CBI has registered a case against unknown officials of Air India, German firm SAP AG and global computer major IBM in connection with alleged irregularities in procurement of software worth Rs 225 crore by the national carrier in 2011. Complaint to this effect was lodged by RTI activist Anil Galgali with the Chief Vigilance Commissioner in the year 2014.

After considering the reports of Chief Vigilance Officer of Air India, the Commission in a communication to the CBI said it was of the view that there were “serious procedural and other irregularities” in the procurement as well as amount paid and extent of services rendered. The CVC had asked the CBI to probe the “irregularities in the tendering process and award of contract and undue benefit caused to the SAP/IBM”. It had also asked the agency to investigate whether any of the persons who dealt with the issue at IBM and in the government received any financial or other benefits, besides irregularities relating to the registration by the Directorate General of Supplies and Disposal.

AIR India then informed Galgali that the board of Air India Ltd considered and decided to implement SAP ERP system. Galgali expressed satisfaction on the initiation of the probe expects that the political masters behind the scam be exposed.