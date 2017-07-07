CBI raids 12 Lalu Yadav places; It’s a political conspiracy, declared ex-Railway Minister

In a fresh blow for Lalu Prasad Yadav and family, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at 12 locations of RJD chief including Patna, New Delhi, Ranchi, Puri and Gurgaon on corruption charges over the allotment of IRCTC hotels.

CBI has also registered case against the former Railway Minister, his wife Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and his son Tejashwi, the then IRCTC MD, P K Goyal, the wife of Yadav’s confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sarla, and others because of irregularities in awarding the tender for maintenance of hotels.

Searches are being conducted on Friday at 12 locations including Delhi, Patna, Ranchi, Puri and Gurgaon, a CBI source said. Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav has left for the court to appear in the fodder scam case.

On the other hand, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has called for an emergency meeting with officials and party leaders in Rajgir.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has claimed action against him to be a result of ‘political vendetta’. Speaking to media he said, “They want me to bow down to the RSS and BJP. They want me to surrender. I will not break down by what the BJP is doing. It is being done to defame me. They want to isolate all parties and want to rule. This is a political vendetta against me and my family”.

Rebuffing charges that he favoured Sujata Hotels through the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation while he was the Railway Minister, Lalu Prasad said that the allocation processes were done in a fair manner through bidding.

Lalu Pradad claimed he had improved the condition of the IRCTC, which he said was formed and made autonomous during the previous BJP-led NDA government.

Congress spokesperson Rajdeep Surjewala asked why BJP has been silent for last 13 years. “Incident from 2004, why there was silence for last 13 years & why was BJP govt silent for last 3 years,” he said.

M Venkaiah Naidu, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said the CBI was doing its duty and acting in accordance with the mandate given to it by law.

“What is political vendetta? Where is BJP in this? I am not able to understand. Do you mean to say that anybody against whom any charge is there, it should not be inquired into at all?” Naidu asked.

“CBI is doing its duty and it is allowed to do so. Earlier it was not allowed… after our government came there is no interference and that is why CBI is free and acting as per the mandate given to it…,” he said.