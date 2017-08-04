CCI resolved 669 cases in last 8 yrs: chairperson

The anti-trust regulator, Competition Commission of India (CCI) has resolved 669 cases in the past eight years, a top commission official said.

In the fiscal 2017, the commission issued 167 prima facie orders.

“The commission has received 895 anti-trust cases since its inception eight years ago, mostly relating to sectors like petrochemical, real estate, railways and public procurement,” chairperson of CCI Devender Kumar Sikri said here at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“The commission has already resolved 669 cases so far and some of them, those related to sectors like coal and public procurement in particular, have made some impact too,” he said.

He said a total of 161 anti-trust cases had been filed before the CCI in the fiscal 2017 alone.

CCI, Sikri said, issued 167 prima facie orders in the year gone by for the alleged anti-competitive conduct.

“We passed 78 final orders during the year, while we approved 106 merger proposals during the year,” he said, adding that the commission had approved merely 75 such proposals during the previous fiscal.

A total of 122 advocacy programs were held by the commission in the last fiscal and this year also, CCI is looking at having more such programs, he said.