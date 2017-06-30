CDSL makes outstanding debut, style, stock lists with 68% premium

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) made a remarkable stock market debut today, listing at a premium of nearly 68 per cent from the issue price of Rs 149.

The stock listed at Rs 250, a sharp jump of 67.78 per cent from the issue price on the NSE. Later, it touched a high of Rs 268, up 79.86 per cent.

Over two crore shares of the company were traded on the NSE during the morning trade.

The IPO of BSE’s depository arm received an overwhelming response from investors as it was oversubscribed a staggering 170.16 times during June 19-21.

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion was oversubscribed 148.71 times, non-institutional investors 563.03 times and retail investors 23.83 times.

The price band for the share sale was fixed at Rs 145- 149.

The IPO size was of 3.51 crore shares, including anchor portion of over 1 crore shares.

The book running lead managers to the offer were Haitong Securities India Pvt Ltd, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd and YES Securities (India) Ltd.