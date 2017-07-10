All about celebrity baby bumps

Gone are the days when pregnant women felt the need to cover up their burgeoning bellies. These days, it’s all about flaunting that tummy. Imitating the celebrities an average woman also have started opting for photo shoots during pregnancy. They are making it as a photo event month by month. There are many photographers who made their earnings on shooting only the baby bumps in most creative way. When Serena Williams announced her pregnancy on a social media platform in April, the world was thrown by the fact that she played and won the Australian Open while being pregnant. The winner of 23 grand slam single titles posted the photo on her Twitter, along with a message for her fans: “Check out my Vanity Fair Cover.

I became curious and searched for the cover and remained astonished. The cover photographed has Williams posing topless for the first time ever. She is depicted in nude, except for the hand covering her breasts, nude underwear, and a waist chain. The 35-year-old tennis player has always looked like a miracle on the tennis court. She looked gorgeous in the video of Beyonce’s ‘Sorry’ last year. And now, she looks stunning on the cover as well as inside photos of the Vanity Fair issue. We’ve been left wondering now if there is anything she isn’t good at.

Well, when it comes to style and glamour, B-town divas know how to do it right. Even an awaiting motherhood does not stop them from looking their fabulous best. But each one has their unique way of showing off the baby bump. Some carry on with their social engagements like it is any other day while some are more flamboyant and open. Then, there are some who choose to be more modest. What I always thought was the best compilation of star moms-to-be.

Women have been beauty conscious for ages, and what’s a tad bit shocking is the idea of beauty and obsession over it. Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, after all. But the good thing is that with time, trends are changing and for the good. For the longest time, women would hide inside their homes for their baby bumps attracted lots of eyeballs and made them feel uncomfortable, or maybe, just thinking that they do not make them look their best. But since Bollywood and celebrities inspires others in almost all fashion trends, I am glad to see the changes with the time, and several celebrities are helping women – to be confident while flaunting the most beautiful phases of their lives – to embrace the motherhood and flaunt the life inside them. There are many who are shedding all the inhibitions started a lovable trend of flaunting the baby bumps. Celebrity moms are just like us when it comes to documenting their pregnancy journey.

Whether on vacation, or in a photo studio for a pregnancy shoot, or just taking a selfie during lunch break, pregnant women love to strike a pose, pout their lips, and let their bellies take a centre stage! Clicking a few snaps of her growing belly is a beautiful way to document her baby’s growth, and to always remember pregnancy journey. They actually gave new definition and joyful event to this entire saga.

Each woman carries different and this most certainly doesn’t mean one is doing something wrong or not healthy. They all have healthy growing babies and some have had incredible pregnancies so far, we feel amazing and full of energy to see and read such things being a woman. Pregnancy is just the beginning of a life-long love affair with your child. The early weeks can be tiring and stressful, and it’s easy to feel a bit detached from your growing baby. But as your pregnancy progresses, and your bump grows, you’ll start to feel much more like a mum-to-be. When you show off and display your joy, people around too keep discussing and sharing their feelings for you. Everyone becomes part of this journey. The most stressful moments become light.

Let me further give some suggestions to mom-to-be that are yet not on social network, to help prepare for your new life, spend a little time bonding with your unborn baby when you can. Photo session is one of the most adorable ways to pamper yourselves. It gives you a wonderful chance to sit still and spend time thinking of and talking to your baby. Ask your partner if he’d like to give you company while sharing parenthood. It may help him to assist you during your pregnancy more easily. No matter how big your bump, the gentle support from loved ones and little appreciation from your friends and relatives on social network will give you some welcome relief in the later stages of your pregnancy. These are an ideal opportunity to tone up and make new friends.

At last, your baby’s hearing is developing all the time. From about 23 weeks, she can enjoy the daily soundtrack of your heartbeat and the growling of your hungry tummy. She’ll also start to hear sounds from the outside world. Hearing your voice while she’s still in the womb helps your baby feel attached to you and the world quickly once she is born. One theory suggests that the reason your baby’s hearing is so well-developed in the womb is to help her start to bond with you even before she is born. After birth, your new-born child may love to hear your voice more than any other. And you might love to see how many likes and comments he/she received on social network.

A picture of your baby bump on your phone or on your fridge door or on social network is a constant reminder that your bump is home to a little person. You may well be wondering whether you’re having a girl or a boy, whosoever that might be, but I am sure the loaded cuteness would be delivered at your door steps.

Be a Happy mom!

