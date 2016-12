Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington says he does not consider being famous as being successful.

The “Magnificent Seven” star says he does not like the term and prefers to call himself an actor, reported New York Post’s Page Six.

“My father worked 50 years for the water department, he was also a minister and he worked three jobs all the time.

“He made it, he was successful. Celebrity is really overrated – we don’t want anything to do with celebrity. I am an actor.