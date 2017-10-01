Celina Jaitly welcomes her second set of twins with ‘bittersweet’ emotions

Giving birth is a magical moment in the life of a woman who welcomes a new life into her family.

However, this magical moment turned out to be “bittersweet” for actress Celina Jaitley.

The actress, who is already the mother of twin boys Winston & Viraaj with husband Peter Haag, gave birth to her second set of twins Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag.

However, due to a serious heart condition, their son Shamsher Jaitly Haag passed away.

Celina shared this part of her life on her Facebook page where she described this announcement as “bittersweet”.

She began by saying, “Announcing the Bittersweet arrival of our second set of twins. When it rains look for rainbows when it’s dark look for stars. My dearest friends, beloved fans and followers. On the auspicious occasion of Dusshera, we would like to take this opportunity to share with you all the following bittersweet news.”

Adding, “The Gods above have blessed us yet again with another set of very handsome twin boys ‘Arthur Jaitly Haag’ and ‘Shamsher Jaitly Haag’ in Dubai on 10th September 2017. However, life is not always how we plan it to be. Our son ‘Shamsher Jaitly Haag’ succumbed to a serious heart condition and could not continue his journey in this world.”

The actress continued the post by sharing that a part of her son Shamsher will always live through her son Arthur.

“Heartbreaking as that is we are very fortunate that a part of him still lives with us through Arthur, whose face will always remind us that an angel who looks exactly like him looks upon us from the arms of his grandfather, my father, in the heavens above, whom we also lost two months ago,” added Jaitley.

The actress had recently lost her father in July 2017 and described the last two months of her life as “tumultuous”.

She concluded the post by writing, “The last two months have been a tumultuous journey for us from losing my beloved father and now baby Shamsher, however, there is always a light at the end of a tunnel, and that light for us is our handsome son ‘Arthur Jaitly Haag’ who seeks your blessings and love in his journey that he commences in this world. We thank you all in advance for your love and continued support.”

The actress and her hotelier husband Peter Haag have been living in Dubai with their 5 year old twins.