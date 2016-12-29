Centre relaxes green norms for Ambedkar memorial

The Centre has relaxed green norms for construction of Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at the Indu Mills compound in the heart of Mumbai.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the proposed memorial to be built at a cost of over Rs. 400 crore.

Maharashtra government had sought ‘special provisions’ to be incorporated in the Union Environment Ministry’s Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification 2011, for construction of the proposed memorial.

Accordingly, the ministry has amended the 2011 CRZ notification and included ‘construction of the memorial’ in the category of “areas requiring special consideration”.

“Construction of memorial in the honour of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in Mumbai on Indu Mills land shall be allowed with change in land use from industrial to construction of memorial in accordance with the applicable town and country planning regulations,” the notification said.

The proposed memorial will cover about 7.4 hectares of the Indu Mill land, acquired from the National Textile Corporation by the state government for the project.

The project is planned to be completed during the tenure of the present government.